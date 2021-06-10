Café Zupas proposes new Utah location

LOGAN, Utah (ABC4) – Hey Café Zupas fans – you may soon have a new location in northern Utah.

Café Zupas, which offers house-made soups, salads, sandwiches, protein bowls, and more, currently has 24 locations across Utah from Ogden to St. George.

Documents have been filed with the City of Logan for a new location at 700 N Main Street at the previous home of A&W.

The proposal, shared with ABC4 by Senior Planner Russ Holley, shows the potential design of the new location, which could feature two drive-thru lanes.

As you can see above, the location could feature a colorful mural and the wood veneer frequently seen on Café Zupas locations.

Café Zupas is headquartered in Salt Lake City, with locations in Arizona, Nevada, Idaho, Illinois, Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Ohio.