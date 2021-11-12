Café Rio giving away a year of free food during grand opening at City Creek Center

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4)- A celebration is in the works for the grand opening of Café Rio’s new flagship location at the City Creek Center in Downtown Salt Lake City. The Salt Lake Chamber of Commerce will hold the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new location on Nov. 19 at 10 a.m.

“We couldn’t be happier to open our flagship location in the heart of Salt Lake City,” Café Rio Chief Executive Officer Steve Vaughan says. As part of the grand opening celebration, the first 100 people in line will receive free chips and guacamole. Likewise, Café Rio is giving away “A Year of Free Café Rio” to 10 winners.

Image Courtesy of Café Rio

To enter, participants can scan their My Rio Rewards QR code in their Café Rio app at the City Creek location from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on the day of the grand opening. The app is available from the App Store or Google Play.

The public is welcome to attend the grand opening. For full contest rules and information, click here.