CLARKSTON, Utah (ABC4 News) – Intense windstorms are blowing garbage from a Northern Utah landfill all around Cache Valley and even over state lines.

The wind up north has been so bad that the trash from the North Valley Landfill, that’s run by the city of Logan, has been flying into the air and landing in people’s properties in Idaho.

“We’ve affected the neighboring farmers, with plastic bags flying,” said Issa Hamud, the Environmental Director of the City of Logan.

Flying debris… is nothing new. That’s why the landfill has 30-foot high wind fences like this.

“The wind we’ve seen in the last few weeks, has actually been beyond our abilities,” said Hamud.

And its putting surrounding neighbors and city workers in a messy situation.

“Eventually. we close the landfill because we haven’t been able to keep up with the clean-up of the area,” said Hamud.

Hamud says inmates or service workers usually clean up the trash from the landfill, but since the pandemic, they’ve had to put the work on hold.

“Because of that, we’ve closed the landfill for about four weeks and our employees were cleaning up the area,” he added.

The City of Logan is responsible for all of Cache County’s trash. The North Valley location is back up and running, but workers only work half-days if the wind is problematic.

In the meantime, Hamud says he’s working with Idaho’s Department of Environmental Quality to come up with solutions for the wind problem.

“They have suggested that we put more fences around the landfill and change our working pace based on the wind conditions and not landfill when there’s heavy wind, and we’re doing that,” he added.

Hamud says since health orders have been more relaxed, they can hopefully get back the help from service workers soon.

The foreman at the North Valley Landfill is asking for residents to bag their trash and that makes their job a lot easier when it comes to the landfill.

