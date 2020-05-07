Cache Valley to hold ‘Spring Baby Animal Days’

CACHE VALLEY, Utah (ABC4 News) – American West Heritage Center announced it will hold its annual Spring Baby Animal Days over Memorial Weekend in Wellsville.

Baby Animal Days will run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on May 22, 23, 25 in Wellsville, six miles south of Logan.

“We have been working hard behind the scenes to create an event that is CO-VID 19 compliant

and available for our patrons to enjoy again,” says Mic Bowen, director of the American West

Heritage Center.

There will be interactive, hands-on experiences baby chicks, baby mini goats, baby turtles, a baby zebra, baby foxes (kits), a teenage camel, and if the possibly a baby bison (red dogs).

Advanced ticket reservations are required and the number of guests allowed will be limited to

ensure that social distancing requirements are met. Guests are encouraged to wear face masks or

facial coverings while visiting.

Admission is $8 per guest. You can purchase your tickets online at www.awhc.org. Memberships will be available and can be purchased for individuals and families. Memberships include free admission and discounts to the Center’s various year round events.

The last ticket will be sold each day at 4:30 p.m.

American West Heritage Center is located at 4025 S. Hwy. 89 in Wellsville. For more information, call 435-245-6050 or visit www.awhc.org.