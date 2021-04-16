Cache County teacher charged in alleged assault of middle school children

PROVIDENCE, Utah (ABC4) – A Cache County teacher is now behind bars for allegedly assaulting students at a middle school, with one of them sent to the hospital.

The incident happened on Wednesday at Spring Creek where the sheriff’s office cited several victims in the alleged assault. 51-year-old Scott Meeker is facing several charges including child abuse, aggravated assault, and misdemeanor assault.

Full details of the assault have not been released, but one student tells ABC4 News that Meeker was a very calm teacher, to the point that kids would get away with a lot of misbehaving. She added that one day her group of friends pushed the teacher to the limit and thought Meeker would get violent.

Daniela Arellano, a former student says, “I felt like he would. I was scared at the moment because of how angry he was, and he kind of came walking at us really angry and just grabbed onto our chairs and I felt like I’m going to get hit.”

Kyle Nielsen, another former student, tells ABC4 News, “He would get constantly harassed and picked on. Because of his nature, the way he looked, and the way he talked. And I can imagine that, throughout those years, 20+ years he’s been teaching to now, that can weigh on a person. While I don’t support his actions and what he did, I definitely think that people can get pushed to a point where it’s hard to control yourself.”

The School district released the following statement:

“The Cache County School District absolutely does not tolerate the use of physical force of any kind by adults with children,” CCSD stated. “Pending criminal charges and an internal investigation, appropriate actions will be taken in consequence of this incident.

Every student should be able to attend school without concern for their safety and well-being, and with the knowledge that adults should be their strongest advocates,” district officials continued. “We appreciate the dedicated teachers and support staff in our district who work to that end.”

Meeker was charged Friday in Cache County 1st District Court.