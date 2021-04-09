Cache County Sherriff responds to President Biden’s executive orders on gun control

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
gun-control-gun-3_20160617003909-159532

CACHE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Sherriff D. Chad Jensen addressed recent statements about President Biden’s recent executive orders and the national discussion about gun control legislation.

Sherriff Jensen said in a statement shared on Facebook, ” I want all our residents to know I believe earnestly All of our constitutional are guaranteed and these rights are what make our country unique and the greatest place to live, work and raise our families. These rights that guarantee our freedoms are what I, as your elected sheriff, and our entire law enforcement family took an oath to support, obey and defend.”

Sherriff Jensen emphasized that what he claims is unconstitutional gun control will not happen in Cache County on “his watch”.

He added that the state has laws in place that would prohibit some citizens from having a firearm. These people will include those convicted of felonies, those who have an active protective order, those convicted of domestic violence, those with a certified mental condition, known drug users and so on.

“It is critical we continue to work to keep firearms out of the hands of those who use them to commit acts of violence against our citizens,” says Sherriff Jensen.

Sherriff Jensen also talked about the “symbiotic relationship” the sheriff’s office has with federal law enforcement partners, especially while working to combat child pornography.

Sherriff Jensen said however that he will “never support any action from the federal government or anyone infringing on the rights guaranteed through the constitution.

He ensured the county that the department will work to uphold their sworn duty.

The Sheriff’s full statement can be found below:

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

ABC4 PODCASTS

More Podcasts
Inside Utah Politics Logo

Glen Mills

Chief Political Correspondent

 Glen is honored to be delivering the news of the day every weeknight at 5, 6, and 10 in his home state. He is an award-winning veteran journalist, who joined the ABC4 News team as a weekend anchor in June 2013. Over the years, he held various positions at the station as he worked his way up to the main anchor chair. He also serves as our Senior Political Correspondent and hosts Inside Utah Politics, which airs every Sunday. The Utah Headliners Chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists has recognized Glen as the best government and military television reporter in the state. Before returning home to Utah, he spent 11 1/2 years developing his journalism skills in other states. He held various on-air and management positions at KPVI in Pocatello, Idaho, WGBA in Green Bay, Wisconsin, and KKCO in Grand Junction, Colorado during that time. Read More...