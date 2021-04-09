Cache County Sherriff responds to President Biden’s executive orders on gun control

CACHE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Sherriff D. Chad Jensen addressed recent statements about President Biden’s recent executive orders and the national discussion about gun control legislation.

Sherriff Jensen said in a statement shared on Facebook, ” I want all our residents to know I believe earnestly All of our constitutional are guaranteed and these rights are what make our country unique and the greatest place to live, work and raise our families. These rights that guarantee our freedoms are what I, as your elected sheriff, and our entire law enforcement family took an oath to support, obey and defend.”

Sherriff Jensen emphasized that what he claims is unconstitutional gun control will not happen in Cache County on “his watch”.

He added that the state has laws in place that would prohibit some citizens from having a firearm. These people will include those convicted of felonies, those who have an active protective order, those convicted of domestic violence, those with a certified mental condition, known drug users and so on.

“It is critical we continue to work to keep firearms out of the hands of those who use them to commit acts of violence against our citizens,” says Sherriff Jensen.

Sherriff Jensen also talked about the “symbiotic relationship” the sheriff’s office has with federal law enforcement partners, especially while working to combat child pornography.

Sherriff Jensen said however that he will “never support any action from the federal government or anyone infringing on the rights guaranteed through the constitution.

He ensured the county that the department will work to uphold their sworn duty.

The Sheriff’s full statement can be found below: