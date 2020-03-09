Cache County Sheriff’s asking for help locating missing 20-year-old man

CACHE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Deputies in Cache County are asking for the public’s help in finding a man who went missing traveling from Oregon to Colorado.

According to the Cache County Sheriff’s Office, Lorenzo Sanchez was last seen on February 27, 2020, as he left Oregon in his Grey Honda Accord. Sanchez’s vehicle was found in Providence, Utah.

If anyone has seen Sanchez or knows of his whereabouts, you are asked to contact Cache County Sheriff’s Office at 435-755-1152 or dispatch at 435-753-7555.

