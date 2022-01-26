Cache County schools shorten days due to COVID-caused shortages

CACHE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Schools within the Cache County School District will be shortening school days due to “unprecedented student and staff absenteeism.”

Cache County School officials say COVID-19 infections along with flu and cold cases have caused great shortages.

Officials say the daily student absentee rates have averaged between 9% to 17% in elementary schools and between 19% to 31% throughout middle and high schools.

The new adjusted schedule will go into effect on Monday, Jan. 31.

“Our priority is to keep our schools open as we know that students learn better in-person than online,” school officials say. “Another priority is to ensure that our teachers have adequate time to prepare and to help students who are absent to catch up on their school work.”

Officials say the shortened school schedule will allow teachers to properly prepare class-related duties and protocols.

The new adjusted schedule can be found by clicking here.