Cache County man arrested for spiking ex-girlfriend’s coffee with meth

CACHE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Police have arrested and charged a man for spiking his ex-girlfriend’s cup of coffee with meth.

The Cache County Sheriff’s Office has identified the suspect as 41-year-old Alax Joe Curzon.

The victim contacted authorities about possibly being poisoned with meth or Adderall. She believed her ex-boyfriend, who she still lived with, had spiked her coffee with illicit drugs before serving it to her.

The victim says she felt extremely energetic after drinking the spiked coffee, before crashing from the high and experiencing cold sweats. After visiting a doctor the next day and submitting a urine test, it came back positive for methamphetamines and amphetamines.

Authorities questioned the suspect and he admitted to serving the victim a drugged cup of coffee. The victim provided the coffee mug in question to authorities without washing it. Narcotics lab testing detected positive traces of methamphetamines or ecstasy.

During the suspect’s arrest, a meth pipe was found in his jacket pocket with drug residue on it.

The suspect has been arrested on three charges including surreptitious administering of certain substances, assault for committing an act with unlawful force causing bodily injury to another or creating a substantial risk of bodily injury to another, and possession of a controlled substance in a correctional facility.

The victim tells authorities she believed the suspect could have easily killed her while she was in an altered state of mind. She mentions that he has been jobless for the past 10 months and she works two jobs to support him and their children.

The suspect is currently booked at the Cache County Sheriff’s Office.