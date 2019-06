SUMMIT COUNTY (ABC4 News) – A cabin is a complete loss after a fire earlier Monday morning.

Summit County officials said the South Summit Fire District responded to the fire on Hoyt Peak around 3:30 a.m.

No one was home at the time of the fire. Officials said after burning through the building, the fire spread to nearby trees and brush.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, officials said.





