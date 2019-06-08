C.R. England honors company and military veterans at 6th annual rally

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – C.R. England added three new military veteran drivers to its Honored Veterans Fleet, recognized a non-driver employee military veteran and honored the service of a World War II Army veteran as part of the company’s sixth annual Veterans Rally.

Since 2014, the trucking company has been recognizing their drivers with military service backgrounds and exemplary safety records, and adding them to their Honored Veterans Fleet.

There are currently 42 military veterans who make up C.R. England’s Honored Veterans Fleet.

The newest members of the fleet include:

Garth Patterson, United States Army – Patterson served in the U.S. Army from 1972 to 2004

John Crabtree, United States Army – Crabtree served in the U.S. Army from 1993 to 1996

Richard McDonald, Army National Guard – McDonald served in the Army National Guard from 1963 to 1972

All three of this year’s driver honorees are million-mile safe drivers, with a combined total of more than six million accident-free miles.

Also recognized was a 26-year C.R. England employee who served in the United States Navy. Steve Atkins enlisted in the Navy in November of 1988. He served on board the USS Coral Sea as a Machinist Mate for a six-month tour of duty.

Following the recognition of the new members of the Honored Veterans Fleet and Atkins, C.R. England presented Donald Pullan with the C.R. England Honored Veteran Award.

In 2016, the company began recognizing military veterans from the community for distinguished service both during active duty and in their private lives.