Byways project aims to increase safety and upgrade Poplar Grove neighborhood streets

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – Two streets in Salt Lake City’s Poplar Grove neighborhood are set for upgrades and will expand the opportunities for walkers, bikers and others to safely recreate and travel.



The Poplar Grove Neighborhood Byways project will transform both Emery Street (1170

West) and Cheyenne Street (1500 West) into permanent byway. The streets will ultimately include

traffic calming features that increase safety which include slower speeds, high-visibility crosswalks, flashing beacons that alert drivers to crosswalk users and curb extensions that shorten crossing distances.

Salt Lake City’s Emery Street and Cheyenne Street will see improvements made on the blocks between the 9-Line Trail and 400 South. Intersection improvements will also be made where both Emery and Cheyenne connect with Indiana Avenue.

Jon Larsen, director of the Transportation Division said “After extensive input from the community and thoughtful effort from our technical experts, this project has really come together nicely. The City is taking a big step forward in upgrading our streets to create a network where people of all ages and abilities can walk and bike to where they need to go.”

As a part of a larger Salt Lake City Pedestrian & Bicycle Master Plan, the $600,000 Neighborhood Byways project is paid for through a combination of City funding and a federal Community Development Block Grant.

Construction on the Poplar Grove Neighborhood Byway begins within the next few weeks. In accordance with the Pedestrian & Bicycle Master Plan, the Transportation Division is looking for ways to create more Neighborhood Byways citywide.