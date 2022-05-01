PROVO, Utah (ABC4) – Brigham Young University Women’s Rugby took home the Division I national title in Houston, Texas on Saturday.

BYU’s Cougars took down Virginia Tech in a whopping 80 to 7 point win, making them the Spring National Champions.

The Cougars also won in their last showing at the championships in 2019, and since the 2020 and 2021 championships were cancelled due to COVID-19, they are considered “back-to-back” champions.

2022’s championship match was held at the AVEVA Stadium in Houston, and the win earned them an undefeated Spring season.

Since stepping down from Division I Elite in 2018, BYU has earned two national titles.

Their dominant performance is well deserved and comes long-awaited after a three year wait.