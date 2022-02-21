BYU students displaced after rocket fuel experiment explodes inside dorm

PROVO, Utah (ABC4) – Campus police and local firefighters responded to a science experiment gone very wrong on Sunday afternoon.

The BYU Police Department says around 4:30 p.m., a fire alarm went off at a dorm complex on the BYU campus at Heritage Halls Building 4. Police are dubbing the culprit BYU’s very own “Rocket Man.”

When Provo fire crews arrived, they witnessed the sprinkler systems fully activated, flooding the main floor.

Upon investigating, fire crews say a dorm resident had been making homemade rocket fuel on the kitchen stove when the mixture suddenly exploded into a fireball.

(Courtesy of BYU Police)

(Courtesy of BYU Police)

(Courtesy of BYU Police)

(Courtesy of BYU)

The explosion ejected intense flames onto the walls and ceiling around the stove. Luckily, fire crews were able to secure the scene and extinguish the intense blaze.

No injuries were reported, but some dorm residents will be displaced due to the flooding caused by the sprinkler system.

“Please keep your experiments in the lab and supervised by trained professionals,” says BYU Police.