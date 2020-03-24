BYU student tests positive for COVID-19

PROVO, Utah (ABC4 News) – Brigham Young University announced that a student has tested positive for coronavirus.

University officials said they received notification Monday that a student enrolled in classes on campus this semester tested positive for COVID-19. Officials said the student has returned home.

“The off-campus property manager has contacted residents and the Utah County Health Department is conducting contact tracing and will make the appropriate notifications,” according to an update posted to the university’s website.

University officials said, “to their knowledge” this is the first confirmed case of COVID-19 in the campus community who was studying or working on campus this semester.

