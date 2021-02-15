BYU student rescued after 10-foot fall in Granary Canyon

MOAB, Utah (ABC4) – A Brigham Young University student was rescued in Grand County after falling and injuring her ankle.

The Grand County Sheriff’s Office says seven BYU students were canyoneering in Granary Canyon on Saturday when a woman in the group fell about 10 feet and suffered an ankle injury, becoming unable to continue on the route.

One member of the group was able to climb out of the canyon and call 911.

The Grand County Sheriff’s Office says the call triggered a multi-agency rescue effort that involved one of its deputies, crews from the Grand County EMS, two Utah Bureau of Land Management rangers, and Grand County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue.

After crews stabilized the woman in the bottom of the canyon, a technical rope rescue system was rigged to raise her to the canyon rim.

Photos, seen in the slideshow below, show what rescue efforts were like for crews.

Authorities say she was transported in on of Grand County SAR’s modified Polaris Rangers along a 4WD trail to a waiting ambulance.

Because of the recent snow and rain, rescue efforts were complicated by the very slippery conditions on the rock.

“Slickrock more than lives up to its name when wet,” the Grand County Sheriff’s Office says. “It is especially treacherous when covered by snow and ice.”

Officials say it is important to have the proper gear and clothing for the conditions. They add that it is a good idea to avoid canyon bottoms when it is raining.