BYU responds to allegations of violating rights of LGBTQ students

PROVO, Utah (ABC4) – The U.S. Department of Education is currently investigating BYU due to allegations of the university violating the rights of LGBTQ students.

The investigation stems from a section of the school’s honor code that was removed, but it is still being enforced, allegedly.

In early 2020, the section of the honor code regarding homosexual behavior was taken out. A few months later, students were informed that even though it was no longer a part of the honor code, students can still be disciplined for any outward showing of same-sex attraction.

Students of BYU claimed it wasn’t fair to make them sign an agreement, but then discipline them for items not stated within the honor code. The Office of Civil Rights opened up an official investigation in October of 2021.

BYU responded to the investigation by asserting their rights in the first amendment and saying, “We assert religious exemption with respect to any application of Title 9 relating to sexual orientation and gender identity that is not consistent with the religious tenets of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.”

It is likely that this investigation will take some time.