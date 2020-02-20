BYU removes ‘homosexual behavior’ section from Honor Code

PROVO, Utah (ABC4 News) – Brigham Young University is clarifying a recent change to its Honor Code Wednesday.
It appears the university removed a section of the Honor Code regarding “homosexual behavior” causing many to wonder what the change means.
BYU officials sought to correct any “miscommunication” by releasing a statement on Twitter Wednesday.
“Even though we have removed the more prescriptive language, the principles of the Honor Code remain the same,” said BYU in a tweet Wednesday.
The Honor Codes still indicates that faculty, administration, staff, and students should “live a chaste and virtuous life, including abstaining from any sexual relations outside a marriage between a man and a woman.”
The update to the Honor Code comes as The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints recently released a new general handbook with nine rewritten chapters.
