SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Brigham Young University is ranked as Utah’s top university for 2023, according to a study by WalletHub, a personal finance website.

The private research university in Provo has the best scores out of all colleges and universities in Utah in admission rate, graduation rate and post-attendance median salary.

The second place goes to the University of Utah, followed by Utah State University and Southern State University.

WalletHub compared 900 higher education institutions in the U.S. using 30 key measures grouped into seven categories. Some metrics include cost and financing, student selectivity, campus experience and career outcome.

Massachusetts Institute of Technology takes the crown as the top university in the U.S.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

As a personal finance website, WalletHub also took into consideration post-attendance financial metrics such as the student loan default rate and the share of college graduates outearning high school graduates.

A closer look at top universities in Utah and how they performed in all seven categories with 1 being the best and 4 being the worst:

Brigham Young University:

1 st – Admission Rate

– Admission Rate 4 th – Net Cost

– Net Cost 2 nd – Student-Faculty Ratio

– Student-Faculty Ratio 2 nd – On-Campus Crime

– On-Campus Crime 3 rd – Gender & Racial Diversity

– Gender & Racial Diversity 1 st – Graduation Rate

– Graduation Rate 1st – Post-Attendance Median Salary

University of Utah:

4 th – Admission Rate

– Admission Rate 2 nd – Net Cost

– Net Cost 1 st – Student-Faculty Ratio

– Student-Faculty Ratio 4 th – On-Campus Crime

– On-Campus Crime 1 st – Gender & Racial Diversity

– Gender & Racial Diversity 2 nd – Graduation Rate

– Graduation Rate 2nd – Post-Attendance Median Salary

Utah State University:

3 rd – Admission Rate

– Admission Rate 3 rd – Net Cost

– Net Cost 2 nd – Student-Faculty Ratio

– Student-Faculty Ratio 1 st – On-Campus Crime

– On-Campus Crime 4 th – Gender & Racial Diversity

– Gender & Racial Diversity 3 rd – Graduation Rate

– Graduation Rate 3rd – Post-Attendance Median Salary

See the complete list of rankings on WalletHub.