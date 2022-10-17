SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Brigham Young University is ranked as Utah’s top university for 2023, according to a study by WalletHub, a personal finance website.
The private research university in Provo has the best scores out of all colleges and universities in Utah in admission rate, graduation rate and post-attendance median salary.
The second place goes to the University of Utah, followed by Utah State University and Southern State University.
WalletHub compared 900 higher education institutions in the U.S. using 30 key measures grouped into seven categories. Some metrics include cost and financing, student selectivity, campus experience and career outcome.
Massachusetts Institute of Technology takes the crown as the top university in the U.S.
As a personal finance website, WalletHub also took into consideration post-attendance financial metrics such as the student loan default rate and the share of college graduates outearning high school graduates.
A closer look at top universities in Utah and how they performed in all seven categories with 1 being the best and 4 being the worst:
Brigham Young University:
- 1st – Admission Rate
- 4th – Net Cost
- 2nd – Student-Faculty Ratio
- 2nd – On-Campus Crime
- 3rd – Gender & Racial Diversity
- 1st – Graduation Rate
- 1st – Post-Attendance Median Salary
University of Utah:
- 4th – Admission Rate
- 2nd – Net Cost
- 1st – Student-Faculty Ratio
- 4th – On-Campus Crime
- 1st – Gender & Racial Diversity
- 2nd – Graduation Rate
- 2nd – Post-Attendance Median Salary
Utah State University:
- 3rd – Admission Rate
- 3rd – Net Cost
- 2nd – Student-Faculty Ratio
- 1st – On-Campus Crime
- 4th – Gender & Racial Diversity
- 3rd – Graduation Rate
- 3rd – Post-Attendance Median Salary
