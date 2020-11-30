BYU police looking for sexual assault suspect

PROVO, Utah (ABC4 News) – BYU Police are looking for a suspect who allegedly sexually assaulted a female student on the BYU campus on Sunday evening.

BYU Police said they received information Monday morning from a female student who stated she met a man on a dating app several days ago and invited him to her room Sunday night (November 29, 2020) in Helaman Halls, David John Hall.

She reported that during the visit the man sexually assaulted her. The victim told police that the suspect left David John Hall at 10:16 p.m.



The suspect is described as a white male, with a tan complexion between the ages of 18 and 21. He has dark brown hair that is curly on top and short on the sides, he is approximately 6 foot to 6 foot 1 inch tall. He weighs between 165-170 pounds. He is described as having an athletic build and wearing black Adidas sweat pants and a flannel, plaid button-up shirt that is blue, red, and purple in color.



The suspect was reportedly driving a white Subaru, either an Outback or Forester model, police said.



BYU Police are encouraging students to use caution when meeting people through social media. The public is asked to immediately report any incidents or suspicious activity to BYU Police at 801-422-2222.