BYU-Idaho president urges students to consider getting vaccinated

REXBURG, Idaho (ABC4) – Amid the ongoing surge of COVID-19 across the world, the president of Brigham Young University– Idaho urged students to consider getting their COVID-19 vaccine.

In a 7-minute video message to university students and staff, BYU President Henry J. Eyring warned that there is a “real possibility” that the university could return to limited in-person classes with physical distancing.

Eyring’s video message on the importance of vaccination struck a different tone than the light-hearted and humorous videos he has become known for.

“Usually, I try to be funny in videos, as you know,” Eyring said. “At this time, though, we face serious medical threats and associated decisions.”

Eyring says the university’s student body makes up a large portion of the Rexburg population, noting that an outbreak on the campus would put significant strain on the community’s medical facilities.

The university is currently requiring all students and faculty members to wear a facemask on campus at all times.

“Vaccination and other safety measures are crucial to keeping our Rexburg campus open,” President Eyring said.

Approximately 50% of the BYU-Idaho student body has already been vaccinated for COVID-19, according to Eyring.

As of today, the university has not required vaccines for the campus, while BYU in Provo has recently announced that all students and university employees will be required to disclose their vaccination status.

In June, BYU’s Hawaii campus announced it will require COVID-19 immunization for students beginning in the fall semester.