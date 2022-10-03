PROVO, Utah (ABC4) – As the BYU Cougars begin preparation for the University of Notre Dame, the Cougars announced their new uniforms for Las Vegas Monday.

BYU Football tweeted the famous two words from UFC announcer Bruce Buffer “IT’S TIME!!” as the video begins with an octagon and players, Keenan Pili, Christopher Brooks, Kaleb Hayes and Puka Nacua dressed in their home uniforms.

Former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion and Hall of Famer Forrest Griffin joins them in the octagon expressing that the uniforms are “a clean look, but it doesn’t exactly scream fight night in Vegas.”

Along with the UFC, Las Vegas’ magic makes an impact on the uniform reveal when Mat Franco, America’s Got Talent Winner, joins performing his magic on Nacua’s royal blue jersey, transforming it into a blackout.

Although the Cougars have worn all black before, the Shamrock Series combo comes with a twist on the “Y” helmet.

The crown of the helmet remains royal blue but turns into black as Franco says, “it’s almost like a magic trick in itself.”

The Fighting Irish revealed their jersey combination in a “Hangover” style video in July.

This will be the first matchup between the two schools since the teams clashed in South Bend in 2013 and for the first time not at either of the universities.

BYU enters the matchup ranked 16 after a 38-26 win over in-state rival Utah State. The Irish enter Saturday’s matchup 2-2 after a bye week.