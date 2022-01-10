BYU will require proof of vaccination or negative COVID test to attend public events

PROVO, Utah (ABC4) – With over 24,000 people testing positive for COVID over the past weekend, and county mask mandates being enacted across the state, BYU has followed suit announcing new on-campus COVID-19 protocols.

BYU has announced that on Jan. 20, the school will require attendees of indoor public events on campus including athletics, performing arts, conferences, and symposiums to present full proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test to gain access to on-campus events.

The college also announced that they will continue mask requirements along with COVID testing and booster shots. The school will also continue case management strategiessuch as self-reporting and contact tracing.

Just four days ago, the University of Utah announced new on-campus COVID-19 protocols for students and faculty.

The school is requiring everyone on campus to:

  • Test weekly for COVID-19, even if asymptomatic.
  • Get vaccinated against COVID-19 and get a booster when eligible.
  • If you test positive, or are unvaccinated and exposed to COVID-19, follow the 5-5-5 rule

