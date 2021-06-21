Bystanders pull 14-year-old from Jordanelle State Park water, revive her with CPR

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Jordanelle State Park_06690651

HEBER CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Beach-goers are being credited for saving a 14-year-old girl that began to struggle in the water at a Wasatch County state park.

Sunday afternoon, authorities were called to a beach in Jordanelle State Park. They were informed three individuals had all been using a single floatation pool toy when the girl began to struggle and continued going underwater.

Beach-goers swam out to assist the girl, who was not wearing a life jacket, and brought her to shore.

They began CPR on the girl and were able to revive her without further incident. She was later cleared at a nearby hospital.

Around the same time Sunday, rangers were called to Deer Creek Reservoir after two people were found floating unconscious. A passerby with EMS training was able to assist responding rangers in bringing three individuals – all without life jackets – from the water.

Despite CPR and being transported to nearby hospitals, an Arizona couple 72-year-old David McMillan and 59-year-old Catherine McMillan died. That incident remains under investigation.

Sunday afternoon, a father attempting to swim out to his son in the middle of Pineview Reservoir died. Deputies say the 37-year-old man swam out after his son, who was on a floating device.

The man was unable to reach the child and went under the water. A bystander was able to get the child out of the water, but was unable to find the father. His body was pulled from the water about two hours later.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Utah Coronavirus

More Coronavirus Updates

IN FOCUS

More In Focus

Justice Files

More Justice Files