Bystanders pull 14-year-old from Jordanelle State Park water, revive her with CPR

HEBER CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Beach-goers are being credited for saving a 14-year-old girl that began to struggle in the water at a Wasatch County state park.

Sunday afternoon, authorities were called to a beach in Jordanelle State Park. They were informed three individuals had all been using a single floatation pool toy when the girl began to struggle and continued going underwater.

Beach-goers swam out to assist the girl, who was not wearing a life jacket, and brought her to shore.

They began CPR on the girl and were able to revive her without further incident. She was later cleared at a nearby hospital.

Around the same time Sunday, rangers were called to Deer Creek Reservoir after two people were found floating unconscious. A passerby with EMS training was able to assist responding rangers in bringing three individuals – all without life jackets – from the water.

Despite CPR and being transported to nearby hospitals, an Arizona couple 72-year-old David McMillan and 59-year-old Catherine McMillan died. That incident remains under investigation.

Sunday afternoon, a father attempting to swim out to his son in the middle of Pineview Reservoir died. Deputies say the 37-year-old man swam out after his son, who was on a floating device.

The man was unable to reach the child and went under the water. A bystander was able to get the child out of the water, but was unable to find the father. His body was pulled from the water about two hours later.