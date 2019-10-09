Busted: Salt Lake UPD officers shut down suspected gambling operation in Millcreek

MILLCREEK (ABC4 News) – Salt Lake Unified Police officers made a shocking discovery Wednesday morning: apparently a little bit of Las Vegas happening inside a Millcreek business.

ABC4 News was the only media outlet there when they busted an alleged gambling operation.

The side of a trailer parked outside reads “CDL Training Center” and a sign on the door says “Salt Lake CDL” but apparently there was more going on inside the business near 4100 South West Temple than helping truck drivers get a commercial driver’s license.

Another sign reads “You are at the right place. Please come in and play.”

When a UPD patrol officer discovered that a man hanging around outside had a felony warrant, that suspect ran inside and locked the door.

“We located that suspect who was hiding in the ceiling,” UPD Detective Kevin Mallory told ABC4 News. “They also discovered evidence of an illegal gambling operation, some machines as well as a few other items of contraband that are now being collected.”

On Wednesday afternoon officers hauled out seven slot machines and Detective Mallory says officers also found illegal drugs inside. Two men who work at a nearby business say the Training Center’s clientele and operating hours were extremely suspicious.

“Strange people comin’ in and out all the time,” Dave Loveridge said. “I talked to this guy. He says he runs a CDL school but I don’t know how you run a CDL school at 3 in the morning.”

Kurt Anderson recently went inside to request they move their truck.

“I just seen one slot machine in one of the rooms there,” Anderson said. “I just thought it was a toy one, one of those little ones you can buy.”

Police detained and questioned five people to determine whether this was actually a driving school or just an illicit casino trying to steer clear of…and “brake” the law.

“We are going to talk to the landlord as well as other businesses to get an idea of how long this has been going on here,” said Det. Mallory.

As of late Wednesday afternoon, UPD officers were still on the scene and still had three of those people in custody.

