Businesses we want to see in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Sure, Utah has countless stores and restaurants, and given the population boom and relaxation of covid-19 restrictions across the state it seems like there is a new business popping up in open lots on a daily basis.

The second Raising Cane’s location has just been announced, a few weeks after the state’s first location opened. A new convenience store chain – Kum & Go – is about to break into the Beehive State as well.

All this commercial growth got us thinking, what businesses do the Beehive State not have that we Utahns would really like to see – and in some cases, see return?

Here is a list of 10 restaurants and retailers we want to consider setting up shop in Utah, details about the company, and where to find the nearest location if you live in Salt Lake City or St. George.

NOTE: This is list is based on conversations among the ABC4 digital team, if we’re missing any then let us know on Facebook in the post at the bottom of the story so we can add it to the list!

1. Panera Bread

MIAMI BEACH, FL – NOVEMBER 08: A Panera Bread restaurant is seen on the day it is announced that the Panera Bread company is acquiring sandwich rival Au Bon Pain on November 8, 2017 in Miami Beach, Florida. The company did not disclose the terms of the acquisition of Au Bon Pain. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Type of business: Restaurant

Nearest location to Salt Lake City: Las Vegas, 426 miles away

Nearest location to St. George: Las Vegas, 125 miles away

What to know: Known for their bread – hence the name – you can also find yourself enjoying any of their soups, salads, or bakery items.

2. Dunkin’

This May 7, 2020, file photo, shows a Dunkin’ Donuts at the Greater Pittsburgh International Airport in Moon, Pa. The Dunkin’ doughnuts and coffee chain confirmed it’s held talks to be taken private by a private equity firm, sending shares rocketing to an all-time high at the opening bell Monday, Oct. 26, 2020.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

Type of business: Restaurant

Nearest location to Salt Lake City: Hill Air Force Base, 24 miles away

Nearest location to St. George: Las Vegas, 119 miles away

What to know: We know Dunkin’ used to be in Utah, and there is still a location on Hill Air Force Base, but we’d really like to see more locations scatter statewide. Offering donuts, coffee, and other breakfast items like bagels.

3. Big Boy

Type of business: Restaurant

Nearest location to Salt Lake City: Indian Springs, Nev., 353 miles

Nearest location to St. George: Indian Springs, Nev. 121 miles

What to know: While the majority of locations are in Michigan, and we absolutely enjoy the burger sites we have in Utah, a Big Boy could be a great addition.

4. Kwik Trip/Kwik Star

Type of business: Convenience Store/Gas Station

Nearest location to Salt Lake City: Fort Dodge, Iowa, over 1,000 miles

Nearest location to St. George: Fort Dodge, Iowa, over 1,000 miles

What to know: Wisconsin-based and found throughout the Midwest, Kwik Trip, a.k.a. Kwik Star in some locations, has you covered with all the usual gas station/convenience store items, in addition to the company’s own bakery items, dairy products, and pizza they will warm up for you on the spot.

5. Jollibee

The exterior of Jollibee’s restaurant is seen Thursday, June 11, 1998, in Daly City, Calif. Jollibee’s, the top fast-food chain of the Philippines, is making its first U.S. venture at the grand opening this weekend. (AP Photo/Nathan Martin)

Type of business: Restaurant

Nearest location to Salt Lake City: Las Vegas, 425 miles

Nearest location to St. George: Las Vegas, 124 miles

What to know: Primarily found along both the east and west coast, Jollibee is a Fillipino chain of fast food restaurants with nearly 40 locations nationwide and even more internationally. The company touts its Chickenjoy, a “delicately hand-breaded to be crispylicious on the outside, with a secret marinade making it juicylicious on the inside.”

6. Creamistry

Courtesy Creamistry

Type of business: Restaurant

Nearest location to Salt Lake City: Scottsdale, Arizona, 658 miles

Nearest location to St. George: Scottsdale, Arizona, 417 miles

What to know: Based in California, this franchise serves made-to-order liquid nitrogen ice cream using all-natural and organic ingredients.

7. Hy-Vee

A Hy-Vee store is seen in Omaha, Neb., Friday, Aug. 2, 2013. The U.S. Department of Labor says that Hy-Vee, Fareway and other grocery stores in Iowa and Nebraska have been fined nearly $130,000 for violating child labor laws. The department says the violations included allowing workers under 18 to perform hazardous jobs that are prohibited. That included loading or operating power-driven paper balers, meat slicers, bakery machines and motor vehicles. No underage workers were injured. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)

Type of business: Store

Nearest location to Salt Lake City: Kearney, Neb., 756 miles

Nearest location to St. George: Kearney, Neb., over 1,000 miles

What to know: Another chain spreading across the Midwest, Hy-Vee is a chain of supermarkets well known for its bakery, culinary expertise, and outstanding customer service.

8. Publix

FILE-In this Sunday, May 19, 2013 file photo, a vehicle passes the front of the Publix supermarket in Zephyrhills, Fla. Publix announced a change Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2018 in a reply on Twitter to Florida state Rep. Carlos Guillermo Smith. The Orlando-area Democrat had met with Publix officials Monday to discuss their refusal to cover Truvada for PrEP. The 6-year-old drug is more than 95 percent effective in preventing the contraction of human immunodeficiency virus, which can cause AIDS.(AP Photo/Scott Iskowitz, File)

Type of business: Store

Nearest location to Salt Lake City: Tennesee, over 1,000 miles

Nearest location to St. George: Tennesee, over 1,000 miles

What to know: Located across southeastern states, Publix is described as having great customer service, legendary fried chicken, and great sub sandwiches.

9. Bojangle’s

Type of business: Restaurant

Nearest location to Salt Lake City: Marion, Ill., over 1,000 miles away

Nearest location to St. George: Marion, Ill., over 1,000 miles away

What to know: Primarily in the southeastern United States, the chain specializes in cajun-seasoned fried chicken and buttermilk biscuits.

10. Pizza Ranch

Pizza Ranch logo (Pizza Ranch)

Type of business: Restaurant

Nearest location to Salt Lake City: Casper, Wyo., 414 miles

Nearest location to St. George: Pueblo, Colo., 670 miles

What to know: Who doesn’t love a good pizza? Now how about a pizza buffet that also offers fried chicken, mashed potatoes, and an ice cream machine? That is what Pizza Ranch, one of the largest pizza chains in the Midwest, has to offer. And don’t forget their Cactus Bread.

