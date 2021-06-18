Businesses we want to see in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Sure, Utah has countless stores and restaurants, and given the population boom and relaxation of covid-19 restrictions across the state it seems like there is a new business popping up in open lots on a daily basis.
Get Utah’s latest news sent to your inbox! Click here to subscribe to the free ABC4 daily newsletter.
The second Raising Cane’s location has just been announced, a few weeks after the state’s first location opened. A new convenience store chain – Kum & Go – is about to break into the Beehive State as well.
All this commercial growth got us thinking, what businesses do the Beehive State not have that we Utahns would really like to see – and in some cases, see return?
Here is a list of 10 restaurants and retailers we want to consider setting up shop in Utah, details about the company, and where to find the nearest location if you live in Salt Lake City or St. George.
NOTE: This is list is based on conversations among the ABC4 digital team, if we’re missing any then let us know on Facebook in the post at the bottom of the story so we can add it to the list!
1. Panera Bread
Type of business: Restaurant
Nearest location to Salt Lake City: Las Vegas, 426 miles away
Nearest location to St. George: Las Vegas, 125 miles away
What to know: Known for their bread – hence the name – you can also find yourself enjoying any of their soups, salads, or bakery items.
2. Dunkin’
Type of business: Restaurant
Nearest location to Salt Lake City: Hill Air Force Base, 24 miles away
Nearest location to St. George: Las Vegas, 119 miles away
What to know: We know Dunkin’ used to be in Utah, and there is still a location on Hill Air Force Base, but we’d really like to see more locations scatter statewide. Offering donuts, coffee, and other breakfast items like bagels.
3. Big Boy
Type of business: Restaurant
Nearest location to Salt Lake City: Indian Springs, Nev., 353 miles
Nearest location to St. George: Indian Springs, Nev. 121 miles
What to know: While the majority of locations are in Michigan, and we absolutely enjoy the burger sites we have in Utah, a Big Boy could be a great addition.
4. Kwik Trip/Kwik Star
Type of business: Convenience Store/Gas Station
Nearest location to Salt Lake City: Fort Dodge, Iowa, over 1,000 miles
Nearest location to St. George: Fort Dodge, Iowa, over 1,000 miles
What to know: Wisconsin-based and found throughout the Midwest, Kwik Trip, a.k.a. Kwik Star in some locations, has you covered with all the usual gas station/convenience store items, in addition to the company’s own bakery items, dairy products, and pizza they will warm up for you on the spot.
5. Jollibee
Type of business: Restaurant
Nearest location to Salt Lake City: Las Vegas, 425 miles
Nearest location to St. George: Las Vegas, 124 miles
What to know: Primarily found along both the east and west coast, Jollibee is a Fillipino chain of fast food restaurants with nearly 40 locations nationwide and even more internationally. The company touts its Chickenjoy, a “delicately hand-breaded to be crispylicious on the outside, with a secret marinade making it juicylicious on the inside.”
6. Creamistry
Type of business: Restaurant
Nearest location to Salt Lake City: Scottsdale, Arizona, 658 miles
Nearest location to St. George: Scottsdale, Arizona, 417 miles
What to know: Based in California, this franchise serves made-to-order liquid nitrogen ice cream using all-natural and organic ingredients.
7. Hy-Vee
Type of business: Store
Nearest location to Salt Lake City: Kearney, Neb., 756 miles
Nearest location to St. George: Kearney, Neb., over 1,000 miles
What to know: Another chain spreading across the Midwest, Hy-Vee is a chain of supermarkets well known for its bakery, culinary expertise, and outstanding customer service.
8. Publix
Type of business: Store
Nearest location to Salt Lake City: Tennesee, over 1,000 miles
Nearest location to St. George: Tennesee, over 1,000 miles
What to know: Located across southeastern states, Publix is described as having great customer service, legendary fried chicken, and great sub sandwiches.
9. Bojangle’s
Type of business: Restaurant
Nearest location to Salt Lake City: Marion, Ill., over 1,000 miles away
Nearest location to St. George: Marion, Ill., over 1,000 miles away
What to know: Primarily in the southeastern United States, the chain specializes in cajun-seasoned fried chicken and buttermilk biscuits.
10. Pizza Ranch
Type of business: Restaurant
Nearest location to Salt Lake City: Casper, Wyo., 414 miles
Nearest location to St. George: Pueblo, Colo., 670 miles
What to know: Who doesn’t love a good pizza? Now how about a pizza buffet that also offers fried chicken, mashed potatoes, and an ice cream machine? That is what Pizza Ranch, one of the largest pizza chains in the Midwest, has to offer. And don’t forget their Cactus Bread.
Did we miss your favorite? Click on the post below and let us know in the comments so we can get it on the list!