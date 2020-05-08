Businesses in Utah that serve alcohol can now close without notifying DABC first

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Gov. Gary Herbert suspended a portion of the statute that requires certain retail licenses that serve alcoholic beverages to notify and receive approval from the Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control (DABC) before closing or ceasing operation.

Officials say this temporary suspension is intended to make sudden closures due to restrictions related to COVID-19 less burdensome on these licensed establishments by ensuring that closure mandated by public health does not cause licensing issues.

