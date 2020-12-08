Business owners moving forward with lawsuit against the state

SALT LAKE COUNTY, UTAH (ABC4 News) – Governor Gary Herbert issued an extension to the state’s current Public Health Order 2020-21 on Tuesday.

It prohibits bars and restaurants in high transmission areas like Salt Lake County from selling alcohol after 10 p.m.

The order which was announced on November 8th is now extended until December 17th.

Micheal Repp, Spokesperson of The Sun Trapp in Salt Lake City says this is “devastating. Not only for small business economics, but also for our staff.”

Repp says business owners have been reaching out to the Governor’s office for about a month to talk to him about the mandate, but Tuesday was the first time they received a response.

“It’s a blatant disrespect to our community as a whole to sit in an office and not communicate,” says Repp. “To hide behind a piece of paper, and a person of contact. In a three mile radius there’s probably about 500 hospitality workers that are right now at this moment are contemplating what their next move is.”

The extension comes about a week after more than 20 bars and restaurant owners sent a letter to the Governor asking him to end the order.

In a statement sent to ABC4, Kirk Bengtzen, the owner of Twist Bar & Bistro says in part “as soon as my attorney’s finish getting all of the additional bars/restaurant’s information that just joined us, the lawsuit will be filed. So sad it has come to this.”

Owners say they’re also saddened the Governor isn’t answering their calls to offer pandemic relief assistance to their employees.

“There’s an abundance of money that was sent to Utah for situations like this, and he is neglectful in dispersing that money,” says Repp.

The Governor’s office says releasing pandemic relief funds is something it is still discussing.