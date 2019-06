Transit bus rolled into ditch with passenger on board, pulled out by crews

SUMMIT COUNTY (ABC4 News) – Emergency crews have pulled a bus back onto the road after is flipped into a ditch off Homestead Road Saturday morning, and the road is back open.

There was only one passenger on board and they weren’t hurt, according to Summit County

However, the bus was leaking fuel into East Canyon Creek.

First responders called the health dept. to the scene and crews re-routed drivers to Kimball Junction while they cleared the road.