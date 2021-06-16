‘Burns right up’: Lehi residents dealing with city’s Phase 3 water restriction

LEHI, Utah (ABC4) – The historic drought is hitting home for residents of Utah’s 11th largest city. Lehi’s 77,000 residents are currently under a Phase 3 water restriction.

John Tanner has seen 86 Utah summers come and go, but this is the worst he’s experienced.

“I don’t remember one like this, no. It’s pretty, pretty hot,” Tanner told ABC4 News. “In fact, they’re setting records every day, and if you don’t take care of your lawn, it just burns right up.”

On Wednesday, Tanner was watering some brown spots in his front yard. Under the Phase 3 restriction, residents are only allowed to turn on their sprinklers two days a week and three days apart.

Andy Gowans is a Management Analyst for Lehi City.

“We don’t have someone that’s patrolling looking for water restriction breakers,” Gowans said. “If we do happen to have someone reported, say a neighbor calls and says ‘Hey I see my neighbor watering every day,’ someone from our water department would go and visit them, help them understand what the restrictions are, teach them about the drought, teach them what restrictions are in place.”

A second violation could mean a $100 fine and a third infraction means a $500 fine. Gowans says that most residents are complying and water usage is down from last year. The City currently does not have a Phase 4 Restriction, but that would likely mean cutting off pressurized irrigation.

“That’s exactly what we want to avoid,” Gowans said. “We don’t want to have that next step, so that’s why the restrictions are put in place now so that as we conserve, we don’t have a problem later on.”

