Burn permits now available for New Harmony district

NEW HARMONY, Utah (ABC4) – Permits are now available for those wanting to pile burn, Sunday.

On March 7, the New Harmony Fire District is informing the public that burn permits are now available for the spring.

According to the team, the spring burn season is to run from March 1 through May 30.

“Spring Burn Season is now open,” they share. “Please use common sense when burning.”

Officials say spring burning is strictly restricted to the following:

Piles must be lit in daylight and out cold by dusk.

A permit must be obtained for the day you intend to burn.

Burning is restricted to weeds, leaves, and small tree or bush branches. There is no trash or building materials allowed.

Burnables must be stacked into small piles. No field burns allowed.

The ground must be scraped to mineral soil 5 feet around the pile.

Wind speed must be less than 15 mph. If wind exceeds 15 mph fires must be extinguished immediately.

A charged water line or fire extinguisher must be available at the actual location of the burn (not back at the house).

You must remain at the burn until it is out and cold.

You are responsible for any fire suppression costs or damage caused by your burn.

You will be cited if a burn pile is left unattended and is not out cold.

“Burning may close at any time due to air quality or certain weather conditions,” they add. “Your local weather conditions may not allow for safe burning even if permitted in the county. Please use common sense.”

For more information inregards to burn piles and permit inquiries visit: http://www.newharmonyfire.org/burn