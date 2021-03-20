Burn permits available in Box Elder County

BOX ELDER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – As spring weighs in, Box Elder County Fire is informing the public of agriculture burning.

On March 20, the county is beginning to only issue permits for those wanting to rid of natural vegetation.

According to officials, this ‘Residential Burn Window’ will open March 30 and go through till the end May.

Agriculture burning only permits the burning of natural vegetation, for example: tree trimmings, leaves and other things of that nature.

Officials say agriculture burning does not include things like construction debris, household garbage, tires, etc.

They go on to include that this understanding applies to not only Box Elder County but to the entire state of Utah.

“In order to qualify for an agriculture burn permit, you must be burning natural vegetation, ie: fruit tree pruning, ditch banks, and stubble fields,” officials shares. “This does not include the backyard fruit tree.”

They add: “You must be farming as a livelihood, and your property must be in the greenbelt for taxes.”

If you are interested in purchasing a permit call 435-734-3345.