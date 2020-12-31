Burgess Owens to challenge Electoral College vote

4th Congressional District Republican candidate Burgess Owens speaks during an Utah Debate Commission debate against Democratic Utah Congressman Ben McAdams on Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, in Salt Lake City. (Kristin Murphy/ Deseret News, via AP, Pool)

SALT LAKE CITY — (ABC4 News) — Utah Representative-elect Burgess Owens (R) is on the list of elected House members who plan to oppose the Electoral College count, challenging President-elect Joe Biden’s victory in January.

The Electoral College formally chose Biden as the nation’s next president, giving him an electoral majority of 306-232 votes and confirming his victory. The results are sent to Washington and tallied in a special joint session of Congress on Jan. 6.

Owens shared the following with ABC4 News.

“I am focused on making sure future elections are safe and secure in America. If irregularities exist, we should examine and provide solutions to make sure our electoral process is accurate and represents the will of the people. Millions of Americans across this country are concerned about the electoral process and we do them a great disservice by merely ignoring their voices. “

Throughout the 2020 election, President Donald Trump claimed widespread fraud took place. He has pushed Republican senators to pursue his charges even though the Electoral College announced Biden’s victory.

Owens is among many other elected officials who claim they will object the count. Alabama Representative Mo Brooks (R) announced he would challenge the tally of the Electoral College.

Missouri Senator Josh Hawley, (R) says he will also raise objections next week when the Congress meets to affirm President-elect Joe Biden’s victory in the election. The objections could also force the House and Senate votes to delay.

When Congress meets to certify the Electoral College results, any lawmaker is free to object to a state’s votes. The objection is not taken up unless it is in writing and signed by both a member of the House and Senate.

Current Vice President Mike Pence, president of the Senate, will preside over the Jan. 6 session and declare the winner.

