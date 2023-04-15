SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — A Burger King franchise is closing 27 restaurants across seven states, and nine of those restaurants are in Utah, according to court documents.
The restaurants are set to close in Utah, Montana, Wyoming, Minnesota, Kansas, Nebraska, and North Dakota.
This comes after the Burger King franchise, Meridian Restaurants Unlimited, filed for bankruptcy last month, as reported by Restaurant Business. And this is not the only Burger King franchise to close doors, the outlet reported.
While there is a total of 7,257 Burger King restaurants in the United States, according to data company ScrapeHero, this franchise operated 120 restaurants, making the 27 store closures one-fifth of their operations, Restaurant Business reported. And the outlet says there may be more closures to come.
Here is a list of the Burger King restaurants closing in Utah:
- HEBER – 171 East Gateway Drive
- SANDY – 7810 South 1300 East
- SANDY – 10235 South State Street
- CLEARFIELD – 729 North Main Street
- LEHI – 1466 East 3500 North
- SARATOGA SPRINGS – 119 East Crossroads Boulevard
- DRAPER – 147 East Bangerter Highway
- ROY – 5390 South 1900 West
- SALT LAKE CITY – 1660 West North Temple Street