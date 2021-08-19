Burger chain making plans to come to Salt Lake City

Earlier this week, Jack in the Box took a jab at McDonald’s on TikTok about the latter’s ice cream machines. McDonald’s has since released a statement promising to “get this right for customers.” (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Utah, if you have been craving another option to snag a burger, you may not have to wait much longer. A national chain is preparing to expand its presence in the Beehive State.

In June, we suggested a few restaurants and retailers we wish would come to Utah. This included some ideas based on conversations with the ABC4.com digital team, like Panera Bread and Pizza Ranch. But then we asked you about some businesses you wish would come to Utah. One of the most recommended businesses, by far, was Jack in the Box.

The American fast-food restaurant, headquartered in San Diego, already has three locations in southern Utah – St. George, Washington, and Cedar City. If you’re outside of Utah, don’t worry – you can find a Jack in the Box location in 20 other states.

In August, we asked if more locations were coming to Utah. A spokesperson shared this statement with ABC4.com: “Following the relaunch of our franchise development program earlier this year, we are aggressively seeking expansion in current and new markets and that includes Utah. We’ll have more to share on our plans to grow in Utah in the very near future.”

A recent report says the company believes it is capable of adding another 1,500 stores in its existing 21 states and more than 2,250 locations in the 29 states it has not reached yet. In the future, Jack in the Box reports the potential to add 76 locations in Utah alone.

On Thursday, Jack in the Box awarded 16 franchise development agreements to build 64 new locations in Utah, Arizona, California, Idaho, and Texas. A release from the company says it is “ramping up development and looking to penetrate markets,” include breaking into Salt Lake City, Chicago, and Louisville for the first time.

ABC4 has reached out to Jack in the Box for more details on their plans for Salt Lake City but did not immediately receive a response.

Franchise opportunities remain in areas like Salt Lake City. For more information, click here.