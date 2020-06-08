Bureau of Reclamation seeks public comment on Lake Powell Pipeline project

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The Bureau of Reclamation, on behalf of the U.S. Department of the Interior, is seeking public comment on its environmental review of Utah’s proposed Lake Powell Pipeline project.

“The draft EIS and draft RMPA look at how the proposed Lake Powell Pipeline would affect 24 different aspects of the human and natural environment,” said Reclamation’s Project Manager, Rick Baxter. “We are grateful for the public input we received that helped us identify issues for analysis during the scoping period, and we encourage the public to provide comments on these draft documents.”

The pipeline project would establish a second source of water for Washington County through a 140-mile-long water delivery pipeline from Lake Powell near Glen Canyon Dam in Page, Arizona to Sand Hollow Reservoir near St. George. The state of Utah has been developing the project to help meet future water demands and diversify and enhance the reliability of Washington County’s regional water supply portfolio.

“A reliable water supply is essential to Utah’s rapidly growing population and economy,” said Utah Governor Gary Herbert. “We appreciate all those who have dedicated years to the Lake Powell Pipeline’s study and are pleased to see it reach this milestone. We encourage residents to read the draft Environmental Impact Statement and participate in the public comment process.”

Reclamation will host two virtual public meetings on July 8 and 9 at 6 p.m. Anybody interested in the project may be added to the notification list by submitting their contact information and email address using any of the methods below:

Standard Mail :

Lake Powell Pipeline Project

Bureau of Reclamation, Provo Area Office

302 East Lakeview Parkway

Provo, Utah 84606

Online : https://www.usbr.gov/uc/envdocs/eis/LakePowellPipeline/index.html

Email : lpp@usbr.gov