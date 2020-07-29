Bureau of Land Management releases Five mile Pass Proposal and plans for public comment

WEST VALLEY CITY (ABC4 News) – The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) Salt Lake Field Office is

considering the designation of 17,927 acres of public lands in Fivemile Pass, located in both Utah and Tooele Counties, as a special area with a fee-based, daily-use permit system that will allow for recreation developments and improvements to meet changing visitor needs.

Acting BLM Salt Lake Field Manager Allison Ginn said “Fivemile Pass has become a well-loved recreation area that receives 65,000 visitors each year due to its’ proximity to the Wasatch Front.”

The Bureau is proposing a recreational use permit priced at $10 per vehicle per day and an annual pass at $80 per vehicle that is valid one year from the date of purchase. The annual pass would include access to both Fivemile Pass and Knolls Special Recreation Management Area.

Related Content Stay out: Bureau of Land Management restricts access to areas near Knolls fire

The public is invited to comment on both the draft proposal, environmental analysis (EA), and a draft Business Plan during a public comment period that will begin on July 28 and end on August 27, 2020. Interested members of the public, local governments, tribal members, organizations, and other stakeholders are encouraged to provide input during this public comment period.

All comments must be submitted on the BLM’s ePlanningwebsite by the 11:59 p.m. on ­­­­­­August 27, 2020, the last day of the public scoping period­­­­­­­.

Interested members of the public are invited to attend a virtual public meeting for the project via Zoom on August 6, 2020, at 6 p.m.

To register for the virtual meeting, visit the BLM’s ePlanning website