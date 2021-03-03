Bureau of Land Management offering $1,000 reward for vandalism of signs in Moab

MOAB, Utah (ABC4) – The Bureau of Land Management of Utah is offering a $1,000 reward for information related to the vandalism and theft of BLM signs on trails in the Moab area.

According to a Facebook post from the Bureau of Land Management- Utah, Over 70 signs in the Moab area have been vandalized with stickers and brown spray paint since September 2020.

Some of the signs have also been stolen after being unbolted, officials said.

The areas where the vandalism has occurred include Sand Flats Recreation Area, Bar-M Trails, Gemini Bridges/Mag 7, Navajo Rocks, and Klondike/Klonzo area trails.

“Efforts by staff and partner organizations to repeatedly replace and repair signs costs valuable time and money,” BLM said.

If you have any information about the vandalism, you are asked to contact BLM Law Enforcement at 435-259-2131.