Bureau of Land Management completes restoration of lands affected by Moab’s Pack Creek Fire

MOAB, Utah (ABC4) – Bureau of Land Management (BLM) fire personnel have completed the initial restoration work on all lands impacted by the Pack Creek Fire.

On June 9, 2021, the Pack Creek Fire started from an abandoned campfire about 14 miles southeast of Moab. The fire grew to a total of 8,952 acres and moved quickly through the riparian zone before reaching a BLM fuels reduction project.

The project enabled firefighters to gain footing against the blaze, ultimately protecting most structures and homes.

Approximately 131 acres of BLM lands were burned below the area of Pack Creek.

The fire restoration project incorporates the application of native seeds to help stabilize soil and protect the area from erosion. The remains of burned pine and juniper trees were cut to serve as seed sites and trap

sediment from water runoff, as well as help address resident concerns about the view of the area.

As seeds begin to germinate, the plants will help to decrease soil runoff.

“We know this is a small part of the restoration currently in progress, but we are happy to celebrate this step,” said BLM Fuels Natural Resource Specialist Charlie Fischer. “We will continue to work with the

community and our partners on restoration and fuels and fire management projects.”

Fire personnel will monitor the area for erosion, water quality impacts and other potential concerns.

With the initial restoration completed, future phases will include monitoring for erosion and the use of herbicides to keep invasive plant species like cheatgrass in check.

BLM plans to manage the restoration area for years to come.

