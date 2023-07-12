GENOLA, Utah (ABC4) — The Bureau of Land Management is asking for help and seeking to educate the public on safe target shooting practices in the area of West Mountain, just above the Payson City Landfill, in Utah County.

Rangers in the West Desert District have seen an upswing in the number of stray bullets making their way into the nearby community of Genola. The BLM takes public safety seriously and has been posting signs, issuing news releases, creating social media campaigns, and making contact with target shooters to educate them on the risk to the nearby community, particularly if targets are placed high on the mountain or without a proper backstop.

Chief Ranger Camm Stephenson says they are running into conflict with multiple users enjoying the area. There are target shooters and OHV (Off-Highway Vehicles) users as well as livestock permittees using the land to move livestock through the area. They are urging target shooters to be aware of how high they are placing targets on the mountain, and to be aware of the other uses in their safe target shooting practices.

“With the increased use the majority of the target shooters out here are very responsible they engage in safe practices, and they are very well educated,” Ranger Stephenson says. “There is a small percentage of target shooters that do come out that are very new to the sport or the practice of target shooting, and they are not as familiar with those safe practices so by putting up signs and hopefully educating the public that we get that word out there.”

The BLM also reminds Utahns it is their responsibility to know the locations, rules, and regulations that apply to any activity on BLM lands. Commercial, competitive, or organized group activities require a BLM permit. More info can be found on the Recreational Shooting page on their website.

The BLM released the following statement on the issue:

“Public and employee safety is the Bureau of Land Management`s (BLM) top priority. The BLM is aware of the conflicts with recreational target shooting on public lands in the West Mountain area and has regular law enforcement presence in this area of Utah County. Additional signage is available in the area that directs shooters not to set targets high on the mountain and to ensure they have a proper backstop. The BLM has been working with local and state governments, as well as the Santaquin Police Department and county commissioners, to find a solution that allows for continued target shooting on West Mountain while also protecting the lives and personal property of Genola residents. The BLM and partners have been looking at other alternatives for this area, including recreation designation areas to allow for safe target shooting and off-highway vehicle riding. The BLM will work with partners, including the Utah Shooting Sports Council, Utah County Commission, Utah County Sheriff, private landowners and Utah School and Institutional Trust Lands Administration, to determine best next steps to allow for continued enjoyment of West Mountain while protecting the public.

According to the BLM Utah’s Recreational shooting webpage, the following are some safe shooting practices:

Never shoot from or over any road or highway.

Shoot in a safe direction with a good backstop. Know your target and beyond!

Shooting shotguns over open areas without a backstop can be dangerous to people or animals below. Always use a good backstop where you know where the bb’s are landing.

Possession or use of exploding targets is prohibited.

Be aware of shooting closure areas. Always pay attention to posted signage.

Be aware of fire restrictions and regulations.

Do not use plastic pellets, tracer rounds, exploding rounds, or steel-core rounds.

Do not attach targets to plants or place targets against rocks, plants, or solid objects. It is illegal to deface or destroy trees, signs, outbuildings, or other objects on federal lands.

Carry in your targets and carry out all litter, brass and shell casings. All targets, shell casings, debris and trash must be removed.

Cross-country travel is not permitted outside of off-highway vehicle Open Area boundaries, so please stay on designated routes.

The BLM reminds recreational shooters to follow all laws and guidelines to prevent accidentally sparking wildfires as well.