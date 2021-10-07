Bundle up: New nonstop flight coming to Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Looking to take a vacation? A new nonstop service out of Salt Lake City may be the one for you.
Alaska Airlines has announced a new nonstop service between Anchorage and Salt Lake City. Adding this nonstop flight connects Alaska to the top 10 travel destinations in the continental U.S. this summer. Other nonstop flights from Anchorage include Minneapolis-St. Paul, Honolulu, and Maui.
“We’re ready to welcome new and returning guests from the Salt Lake City area, as we provide Alaskans more nonstop options than ever before,” says Marilyn Romano, Alaska Airlines’ regional vice president. “Once in this great state, our massive network stretching across Alaska gives visitors and locals the opportunity to enjoy all there is to offer – hiking, fishing, the Northern Lights, sightseeing and more.”
Starting on June 18, flights between Anchorage and Alaska will begin. Flights are scheduled to take place on Saturdays and Sundays, according to Alaska Airlines.
During the summer, the airlines will fly nonstop to 12 destinations in total – Denver; Honolulu; Las Vegas; Los Angeles; Maui; Minneapolis-St. Paul; Phoenix; Portland; Salt Lake City; San Francisco and Seattle.
Salt Lake City International was recently ranked one of the worst airports to have a layover in.