Bundle up: New nonstop flight coming to Salt Lake City

FILE — In this March 1, 2021 file photo Alaska Airlines planes are shown parked at gates with Mount Rainier in the background at sunrise, at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport in Seattle. Alaska Air Group has told its 22,000 employees they will be required to get a COVID-19 vaccination. There are some exceptions to the policy, which has shifted since last month, the The Seattle Times reported. In an email Thursday evening to all Alaska Airlines and Horizon Air employees, the Seattle-based company said employees will now be required to be fully vaccinated or approved for a reasonable accommodation. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren,File)

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Looking to take a vacation? A new nonstop service out of Salt Lake City may be the one for you.

Alaska Airlines has announced a new nonstop service between Anchorage and Salt Lake City. Adding this nonstop flight connects Alaska to the top 10 travel destinations in the continental U.S. this summer. Other nonstop flights from Anchorage include Minneapolis-St. Paul, Honolulu, and Maui.

“We’re ready to welcome new and returning guests from the Salt Lake City area, as we provide Alaskans more nonstop options than ever before,” says Marilyn Romano, Alaska Airlines’ regional vice president. “Once in this great state, our massive network stretching across Alaska gives visitors and locals the opportunity to enjoy all there is to offer – hiking, fishing, the Northern Lights, sightseeing and more.”

Starting on June 18, flights between Anchorage and Alaska will begin. Flights are scheduled to take place on Saturdays and Sundays, according to Alaska Airlines.

During the summer, the airlines will fly nonstop to 12 destinations in total – Denver; Honolulu; Las Vegas; Los Angeles; Maui; Minneapolis-St. Paul; Phoenix; Portland; Salt Lake City; San Francisco and Seattle.

Alaska Airlines begins new nonstop service between Anchorage and Salt Lake City on June 18, 2022. (Alaska Airlines)

Salt Lake City International was recently ranked one of the worst airports to have a layover in.