BOX ELDER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – The Utah State Veterinarian’s Office say they are seeing several cases of a disease in bulls called trichomoniasis.

The disease was discovered in a beef cattle herd in Box Elder County. The herd had grazed the summer of 2021 at a grazing association in southern Idaho with several other herds, including at least six herds from Utah.

There are ten potentially exposed cattle herds that are awaiting test results; five herds belonging to the Utah grazing association and five herds that neighbor the affected properties.

“It is concerning to have this large of an outbreak of Trich in Utah cattle herds,” said Dr. Dean Taylor, Utah State Veterinarian. “Our office is working closely with local veterinarians to conduct testing and are taking measures to stop the spread of this disease.”

Trichomoniasis is a venereal disease of cattle caused by a protozoan (microscopic parasite). It is spread between cattle during breeding. Cows generally abort the fetus from this breeding and then clear the infection, but bulls remain infected for life. There is no treatment for Trich and this disease can be economically devastating to cattle herds because of:

Culling of positive bulls and purchase of replacement bulls

Increased abortion rate leading to a reduced calf crop

Prolonged calving season and lower calf weights at sale

Culling of open cows

Loss of genetics

Experts say it can be economically devasting when cattle pregnancies need to be terminated to stop the spread.

If you leased a bull from the Box Elder County area and are concerned this could affect your cattle herd, please contact the Utah State Veterinarian’s office by emailing statevet@utah.gov.