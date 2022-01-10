Bull elk left for waste in Morgan County

MORGAN COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources is asking the public for information after an individual dumped a bull elk and left it to waste in Morgan County.

Officers report the elk was dumped near a pull-off on the east side of Tapper’s Loop Road.

Authorities say on Nov. 1, an individual reported seeing a male pull pieces of a quartered elk carcass out of a white GMC pickup. The elk was dumped where it could not be easily seen from the roadway.

When officers discovered the four quartered pieces all the meat was still intact and there was no indication the individual attempted to utilize any of the meat. According to a release, the only thing that was assumed to be kept from the elk was the skull and antlers.

The image below may be disturbing to some. Viewer discretion is advised.

Conservation officers believe the elk may have been harvested during the general-season any bull elk hunt and then dumped later.

Anyone with information regarding the killing of this elk, or any other wildlife-related crimes in Utah, is encouraged to report it to DWR conservation officers.