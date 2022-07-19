UPDATE: TUESDAY, 7/19/22, 4:33 PM

ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) – Police have given the all-clear after no explosive device was found following a bomb threat at Utah Tech University Tuesday.

University officials said all buildings have been cleared and are now open.

No further information was provided.

ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) – Law enforcement is on the scene after a bomb threat was reported at Utah Tech University Tuesday afternoon.

School officials sent out an emergency alert after 3 p.m. following a phone call reporting a bomb at the Smith’s Computer Center on campus.

All nearby buildings were immediately evacuated. A bomb squad is currently searching the area.

The public is asked to avoid the south side of the school’s campus, including the following buildings: the Smith, Cox Performing Arts Center, Burns Arena, Sports Medicine Center, Greater Zion Stadium, and Habibian Athletic Center.

No further information has been released.

This story will be updated.