UPDATE: TUESDAY, 7/19/22, 4:33 PM
ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) – Police have given the all-clear after no explosive device was found following a bomb threat at Utah Tech University Tuesday.
University officials said all buildings have been cleared and are now open.
No further information was provided.
————————————————————————————————————————
ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) – Law enforcement is on the scene after a bomb threat was reported at Utah Tech University Tuesday afternoon.
School officials sent out an emergency alert after 3 p.m. following a phone call reporting a bomb at the Smith’s Computer Center on campus.
All nearby buildings were immediately evacuated. A bomb squad is currently searching the area.
The public is asked to avoid the south side of the school’s campus, including the following buildings: the Smith, Cox Performing Arts Center, Burns Arena, Sports Medicine Center, Greater Zion Stadium, and Habibian Athletic Center.
No further information has been released.
This story will be updated.