Building bridges of cooperation instead of walls of segregation: Church leaders, NAACP announce new initiatives

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Leaders of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and the National Association for Advancement of Colored People, NAACP, announced three new initiatives meant to build bridges of cooperation instead of walls of segregation.

Monday, Church President Russell M. Nelson says the Church will donate nearly $10 million to education and humanitarian initiatives.

The first is to help young Black students in the United States; Nelson said a $1 million scholarship donation will be given every year, for three years.

In the Church’s second pledge, Nelson said they will donate $250,000 in a one-time financial backing for an Amos C. Brown Student Fellowship to Ghana.

Another three-year scholarship will go to underprivileged communities in the United States. Nelson said the Church will contribute $2 million to this effort.

Leaders say these three initiatives will benefit millions of people worldwide, including in Utah.

The Church and NAACP began working together in 2018, making a plea for greater civility and racial harmony around the world. That plea was reiterated by leaders on Monday.

