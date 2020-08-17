Budweiser vying to become first official state beer of Utah

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Budweiser is vying for its place in our state’s history by becoming the official beer of Utah.

If it happens, Utah would be the first and only state to have its own Budweiser can.

Currently, Utah has a state fruit (cherry), a state vegetable (a sweet onion), and even a state snack food (Jell-O), so Budweiser wants to know “why not a state beer?”

It’s been almost a year since Budweiser became one of the first 5% ABV beers in bars around the state and due to the positive response from fans, they now want to become Utah’s first-ever official state beer.

How Utahn’s and and anyone around the country can help?

The company said they can show support by tagging #Bud4Utah on Twitter. If 84,899 (number representing the square feet of Utah) tags or retweets are secured, Utah will become the first and only state to have its own Budweiser can.

In July, Budweiser came out with their first nonalcoholic beer: Budweiser zero which has 50 calories and 0g sugar, co-created by retired NBA player, entrepreneur, and advocate Dwayne Wade

This new brew from Budweiser is for consumers who want to enjoy a beer or two, without the alcohol, during any occasion.

Bud also released an ad, featuring Jed, a proud Utahn, as well as support from local athletes including Joss Christensen, American freestyle skier, and Nick Rimando, a previous member of the US national soccer team, to encourage Utahns to spread the word before the entry period closes on September 13.