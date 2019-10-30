Budweiser Clydesdales to make appearance as Utah lays 3.2 beer to rest

The Budweiser Clydesdales make their way around the field before Game 1 of the National League baseball championship series between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Los Angeles Dodgers Friday, Oct. 11, 2013, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Budweiser celebrates arrival of 5% ABV beer to the state on November 1

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – 3.2 beer in Utah is dead, and funeral arrangements are set.

To celebrate the arrival of 5% ABV (alcohol by volume) beer to the Beehive State, Budweiser is holding a “spooky, ghoulish, over-the-top” funeral for the weaker 3.2 beer.

“After 86 long years, October 31 marks the death of Utah’s 3.2% beer laws and now Utahns can finally drink Budweiser with the same recipe as the rest of the U.S.,” said the brand in a statement Tuesday.

On Wednesday, Oct. 30, the Budweiser Clydesdales will be joined by a “ghoulish group of pallbearers” for a funeral procession for Utah’s last remaining 3.2 beer.

The Clydesdales will leave Vivint Smart Home Arena and visit local bars at the corner of 200 S and State Street.

The event is scheduled to start at 7:45 p.m.

“Rest in peace 3.2 beer. Bud HEAVY IS HERE!”

