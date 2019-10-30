SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – 3.2 beer in Utah is dead, and funeral arrangements are set.
To celebrate the arrival of 5% ABV (alcohol by volume) beer to the Beehive State, Budweiser is holding a “spooky, ghoulish, over-the-top” funeral for the weaker 3.2 beer.
“After 86 long years, October 31 marks the death of Utah’s 3.2% beer laws and now Utahns can finally drink Budweiser with the same recipe as the rest of the U.S.,” said the brand in a statement Tuesday.
On Wednesday, Oct. 30, the Budweiser Clydesdales will be joined by a “ghoulish group of pallbearers” for a funeral procession for Utah’s last remaining 3.2 beer.
The Clydesdales will leave Vivint Smart Home Arena and visit local bars at the corner of 200 S and State Street.
The event is scheduled to start at 7:45 p.m.
“Rest in peace 3.2 beer. Bud HEAVY IS HERE!”
WHAT OTHERS READING:
- Herriman City employees experience active shooter training simulation
- Budweiser Clydesdales to make appearance as Utah lays 3.2 beer to rest
- Behind the Badge: Cache County Sheriff’s Deputy Blaine Ibey helps
- Deputies warn of fake letter left on windshields
- Utah FedEx manager charged in $1M suspected fraud scheme