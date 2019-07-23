Heat causes I-15 to buckle in Davis County

CENTERVILLE, Utah (ABC4 News) – Buckling roadway due to excessive heat forced lane closures in Centerville Tuesday evening.
The Utah Department of Transportation closed three left lanes on northbound I-15 at milepost 319 near Parrish Lane.
John Gleason with UDOT advised the public to avoid I-15 northbound if they are traveling to Davis County.
Gleason said Legacy Highway was open to all traffic as crews worked to repair the problem.
