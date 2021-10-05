Buck illegally killed in northern Utah, DWR asking for tips in investigation

The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources is investigating the illegal killing of this buck in Rich County in early September, 2021. (Utah DWR)

MEADOWVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – Were you in Rich County in early September? The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources hopes you can help them investigate the illegal killing of a deer.

Conservation officers were notified on September 4 of a large buck deer that had been shot and killed in Meadowville, about 45 miles north-northeast of Logan on the east side of Bear Lake. An officer was able to find the dead buck mule deer, pictured above.

After investigating, the DWR officer determined the deer was shot with archery equipment. The hunter was likely trespassing when the animal was shot and killed.

If you have any information about the illegal killing of this buck, or any other wildlife-related crimes in Utah, you are encouraged to report it to a DWR conservation officer via one of four ways:

By calling the UTiP Hotline at 800-662-3337

The UTDWR Law Enforcement app

By texting 847411

Online through the DWR website

If you have information about this specific case, you can also contact DWR Conservation Officer Dakota Pray at 385-245-0470. Rewards are available, and requests for confidentiality are respected.

From August 1 to September 23, DWR officials issued 393 citations, detected 504 violations, and discovered 92 illegally killed animals including big game species. Officials say they have contacted 13,350 individuals and inspected the licenses of 5,116 people during this period.