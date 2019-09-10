Brush fire sparks above homes in Farmington

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

FARMINGTON, Utah (ABC4 News) – Multiple agencies are responding to A brush fire in Farmington Tuesday afternoon.

Personnel with Farmington City Department, South Davis Metro Fire and the Bureau of Land Management are on the scene near 1245 North 200 West.

Firefighters can be seen battling the flames of the estimated 3-acre fire on the hillside east of Compton Road.

Officials have not said how the fire started, but thunderstorms popped up all across Northern Utah Tuesday afternoon.

Officials say there is no threat to the nearby homes at this time.

This is a developing story. More information will be posted as it becomes available.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Videos

Rain coming down in Salt Lake County

Thumbnail for the video titled "Rain coming down in Salt Lake County"

Utahn's 'We haven't forgotten' 9/11 commemorations signs on a billboard in Times Square

Thumbnail for the video titled "Utahn's 'We haven't forgotten' 9/11 commemorations signs on a billboard in Times Square"

Launching Catapults with The County Library

Thumbnail for the video titled "Launching Catapults with The County Library"

Wendy's introducing breakfast in 2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wendy's introducing breakfast in 2020"
More Video News

Don't Miss

Trending Stories