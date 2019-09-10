Brush fire sparks above homes in Farmington

FARMINGTON, Utah (ABC4 News) – Multiple agencies are responding to A brush fire in Farmington Tuesday afternoon.

Personnel with Farmington City Department, South Davis Metro Fire and the Bureau of Land Management are on the scene near 1245 North 200 West.

Firefighters can be seen battling the flames of the estimated 3-acre fire on the hillside east of Compton Road.

Officials have not said how the fire started, but thunderstorms popped up all across Northern Utah Tuesday afternoon.

Officials say there is no threat to the nearby homes at this time.

This is a developing story. More information will be posted as it becomes available.

